May 17, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

YouTube to revamp music service, charge more for ad-free shows: Recode

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Google’s YouTube is launching a new version of its music service and also getting ready to charge more on its original shows like “Cobra Kai”, Recode reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The YouTube app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

YouTube will launch a revamped version of its music service, YouTube Red, which comes with extra features like personalized playlists based on individual's YouTube history and other usage patterns, Recode said. bit.ly/2rMQ3Kk

The revamped music service, to be renamed as YouTube Premium, supposed to soft-launch on May 22, will cost $10 a month after a trial period, and will eventually also replace Google Play Music, the report added.

The video-streaming company plans to charge $2 more for the other parts of YouTube Red, including original shows like “Cobra Kai”, but will require individuals to also pay for YouTube Music, the report said.

“Cobra Kai” is a comedy series of 10 episodes, and is a sequel to the hit franchise “Karate Kid”.

Alphabet Inc’s Google, which owns YouTube, did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

