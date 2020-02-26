Google to invest over $10 billion in 2020 on U.S. data centers, offices

FILE PHOTO: File photo: The Google logo is seen at an event in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States this year.

The company added that the new investments will focus on 11 states including Massachusetts, New York and Ohio.

"These investments will create thousands of jobs - including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said here in a blog post.

Last year, the company said it would spend over $13 billion on data centers and offices in the United States in 2019.

The tech giant’s total costs and expenses surged about 19% at $36.81 billion for the recently reported fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.