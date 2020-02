FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has launched an inquiry into Alphabet Inc’s Google related to the processing of location data, the national authority said on Tuesday.

The inquiry will look into whether Google has a valid legal basis to process the location data of its users and whether it meets its obligations as a data controller with regard to transparency, the commission said in a statement here