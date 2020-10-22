Italy's communications watchdog fines Google for betting ad

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured on a Google building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s communications watchdog (AGCOM) said on Thursday it had fined Google for breaching national rules which ban advertising of games and betting.

The regulator did not disclose the amount of the fine it imposed on Google Ireland Ltd, which runs the Google Ads service. A source close to the matter said it was some 100,000 euros ($118,250.00).

AGCOM said in a statement that the search engine had allowed the paid advert of a betting website, sublime-casino.com, on its results page.