FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level.

The company joined Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) in crossing the threshold as its shares closed up 0.76% at $1,450.16 on the session.