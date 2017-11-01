Short-seller Muddy Waters seeks user data from Google

(Reuters) - Muddy Waters, the company run by prominent short-seller Carson Block, on Wednesday asked a court to force Google to help it identify people who allegedly used false identities and pretenses to obtain information about its confidential research and Block’s whereabouts.

FILE PHOTO: Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A petition for disclosure was filed against Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Google and Block did not immediately respond to requests for comment.