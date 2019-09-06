Alphabet says received civil investigative demand from U.S. DoJ

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Friday it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 30 seeking information and documents relating to its prior antitrust investigations in the United States and elsewhere.

"We expect to receive in the future similar investigative demands from state attorneys general," Alphabet said www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1652044/000165204419000025/form8-kdojcid.htm in a regulatory filing.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with the DOJ, federal and U.S. state regulators, and other regulators around the world.

