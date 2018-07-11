FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

Alphabet to make Loon, Wing projects independent companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc’s X research division said on Wednesday its Wing and Loon projects will become independent companies.

Project Loon makes internet-delivery balloons, while Project Wing is a drone delivery system.

Alastair Westgarth will become chief executive officer of Loon and James Ryan Burgess will be the CEO of Wing.

The companies will now be part of Alphabet’s Other Bets division, which already comprises cyber-security company Chronicle, self-driving car project Waymo and life sciences division Verily.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

