May 22, 2020 / 1:32 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote 'against' executive pay at Alphabet

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders of Google-parent Alphabet Inc to vote “against” the company’s proposed executive pay at its annual meet in June, according to a report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“The compensation committee has demonstrated poor stewardship of pay programs as evidenced by recurring concerns of outsized awards that are not sufficiently performance-based,” ISS said in the report.

The proxy adviser has also recommended shareholders to withhold support for four directors - L. John Doerr, Alan Mulally, K. Ram Shiram and Robin Washington.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

