Alphabet second-quarter revenue beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from advertisers spending more on its search and YouTube services.

The company's net income rose to $9.95 billion, or $14.21 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $3.2 billion, or $4.54 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $5 billion charge related to a fine by European antitrust regulators for abusing its dominance in mobile software. (bit.ly/2JU46Il)

Revenue jumped 19.3% to $38.94 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $38.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.