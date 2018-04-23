Alphabet's profit jumps 73 percent in first quarter

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) profit jumped about 73 percent in the first three months of the year, as Google’s parent company benefited from soaring sales of internet advertisements.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S., August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Alphabet said here on Monday first-quarter net income rose to $9.4 billion or $13.33 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $5.43 billion or $7.73 per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $31.15 billion from $24.75 billion.