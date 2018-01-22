FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Waymo to start testing self-driving cars in Atlanta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit, would start testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta, it said on Twitter on Monday.

"Atlanta is a major hub for technology and innovation, and a natural fit for Waymo's testing program," Waymo said on Twitter. (bit.ly/2DyOp6W)

With over eight years of testing under its belt, Waymo is a pioneer of self-driving technology, and is already testing vehicles in suburban Phoenix, Michigan, Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

While self-driving car companies test their vehicles in public, they routinely have a human in the driver’s seat ready to take over if the technology fails.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

