Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence
November 28, 2017 / 12:44 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Waymo self-driving car unit asked a U.S. judge on Monday to postpone an upcoming trade secrets trial against Uber Technologies Inc, so Waymo could investigate whether Uber withheld important evidence in the case.

FILE PHOTO - The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 in San Francisco federal court. Waymo said it learned of new evidence last week after the U.S. Department of Justice shared it with the judge overseeing the case.

