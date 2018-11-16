Alphabet's life sciences unit halts glucose-sensing lens project

(Reuters) - Verily, Alphabet Inc’s life sciences division, is putting on hold one of its oldest and high-profile projects, a smart lens to help monitor sugar levels.

The project, started in 2014, aimed to help diabetics better manage their blood sugar levels by embedding sensors on a contact lens to monitor the glucose levels in their tears.

Verily on Friday cited here insufficient consistency in the correlation between tear glucose and blood glucose concentrations to support the requirements of a medical device.

Verily, which was previously part of the tech giant’s Google X research and development unit, had partnered with Novartis’ eye-care division, Alcon, to develop the lens.

Novartis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verily said it would continue to work with Alcon on two other programs, a smart accommodating contact lens for presbyopia, or far-sightedness, and a smart intraocular lens for improving sight following cataract surgery.

Verily received an $800 million investment from Singapore state investor Temasek last year.