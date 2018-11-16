Alphabet's Verily pauses project on glucose-sensing lens

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Verily said on Friday it is pausing research on glucose-sensing lens, one of its earliest projects.

The search engine giant’s life sciences division started the project in 2014 with Alcon, Novartis’ eye-care division, to better manage diabetes by putting sensors on a contact lens to measure glucose levels for people with the disease.

"Our clinical work on the glucose-sensing lens demonstrated that there was insufficient consistency in our measurements of the correlation between tear glucose and blood glucose concentrations to support the requirements of a medical device," Verily said here.