Google announces Stadia video game service

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Tuesday a video game streaming service dubbed Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company’s cloud technology and global network of data centers.
The technology would allow users to play high-end games on their internet browser without having to wait for any content to be downloaded to their device.
Google unveiled the service during a keynote presentation in San Francisco at the Game Developers Conference, which is bringing together this week about 25,000 people who work in the video games industry.
