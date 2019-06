FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Wednesday it is taking further steps to remove hate speech and prohibit videos that justify discrimination, promote segregation or glorify Nazi ideology.

In a blog post bit.ly/2WctADC, YouTube said it would remove contents that deny violent events like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.