(Reuters) - Google-owned YouTube said bit.ly/2QYd3RB on Tuesday a widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, almost two hours after several people took to social media to complain about broadcasting issues.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

The video streaming service earlier said bit.ly/2P2BU9h it was looking into reports about access issues with YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

YouTube did not say what caused the outage.