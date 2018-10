(Reuters) - YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, said it was looking into reports of issues with its services after several people took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

"Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," YouTube said in a tweet. bit.ly/2P2BU9h