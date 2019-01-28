Alpine skiing: Olympic combined champion Gisin out for season

FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2018; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Michelle Gisin of Switzerland celebrates on the podium in the ladies downhill race in the 2018 FIS alpine skiing world cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports - 11768088

ZURICH (Reuters) - Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Michelle Gisin was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday, completing an unhappy few weeks for her family following her brother Marc’s dramatic crash in December.

The Swiss skiing team said in a statement that Michelle Gisin, who won the combined event in Pyeongchang last year, suffered a damaged cartilage and cruciate ligament in her right knee during the Super G race at Garmisch on Saturday.

“Gisin will not be able to take part in any more races this season,” said the statement, adding that she would undergo surgery in the next few days.

Her brother is still recovering from the shocking crash he suffered at the Italian resort of Val Gardena.

He told the Blick daily newspaper last week that he hoped to be walking without crutches in the next few days and a was already training with a leg press, albeit it with very little weight.

The 30-year-old added that he lost nearly all his teeth in the accident which happened after he lost control on one of the course’s biggest jumps at around 120 kilometers an hour.

Their older sister Dominique was also a skier who won the downhill gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.