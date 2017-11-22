FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Men's downhill training canceled at Lake Louise
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Men's downhill training canceled at Lake Louise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Training for the opening World Cup men’s downhill at the Lake Louise resort was canceled on Wednesday due to wet snow overnight and warm conditions.

Training runs are also scheduled for Thursday and Friday with the first downhill of the season set for Saturday followed by a Super G on Sunday.

The Canadian resort in the Rocky Mountains has been used for the traditional kickoff for the World Cup speed event but has recently been plagued by bad weather.

Last season the race was canceled for the first time in 29 years due to a lack of snow.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.