Alpine skiing: Dressen edges Feuz for second time this season

KVITFJELL, Norway,(Reuters) - Germany’s Thomas Dressen piped Switzerland’s Beat Feuz to win the men’s downhill at Kvitfjell on Saturday, just as he did at Kitzbuehel two months ago.

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Alpine Men's Downhill Training - Kvitfjell, Norway - March 9, 2018. Thomas Dressen of Germany trains. NTB Scanpix/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

Feuz, starting fifth, set the pace with a time of one minute 49.25 seconds but 24-year-old Dressen sneaked inside his time by eight hundredths of a second to claim the second World Cup win of his career.

FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Kvitfjell, Norway - March 10, 2018 Swiss Beat Feuz in action. Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal was third, a further nine hundredths of a second behind Feuz.

The result means that Feuz and Svindal are the only two who can win the downhill World Cup title which will be settled at Are in Sweden on Wednesday.

Feuz leads the downhill standings with 622 points, 60 ahead of the Norwegian.