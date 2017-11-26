FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing: Feuz wins Lake Louise downhill as racers mourn Poisson
Sections
Featured
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2017 / 2:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alpine skiing: Feuz wins Lake Louise downhill as racers mourn Poisson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reigning World Cup champion Beat Feuz again set the pace by winning the season-opening men’s downhill at Lake Louise on Saturday as the sport continued to mourn death of French skier David Poisson.

Nov 25, 2017; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Beat Feuz of Switzerland during the men's downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old Swiss sped down the course in a time of one minute 43.76 seconds to edge Austria’s Matthias Mayer (1.43.85) by less than a tenth of a second.

The day, however, belonged to the memory of Poisson, who died Nov. 13 in a training accident in Alberta. Skiers wore heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and race bibs that bore his name.

It was particularly meaningful for the French racers, who competed with Poisson’s name emblazoned across their chests. Adrien Theaux posted the French team’s best result in seventh place.

But Feuz, who in February beat Canada’s Erik Guay for the World Cup gold in St. Moritz, once again set the standard.

Nov 25, 2017; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Beat Feuz of Switzerland takes the podium during the men's downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

“Beginning the season with a win is the best thing that can happen,” Feuz said. “I had a great summer preparation, without any injuries and am very happy about how things turned out here, especially as I’m not performing very well here usually.”

Slideshow (7 Images)

Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal took third despite struggling with a knee that ended his last season prematurely.

“(The knee) is not awesome, but racing is racing,” the 34-year-old said. “You don’t get old in sports, it’s more about injuries you have. In the end, there’s just too much stuff that’s not working the way it should.”

Italy’s Peter Fill finished fourth (1:44.28) followed by another Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud (1:44.39).

The race schedule at Lake Louise will continue on Sunday with the Super-G competition.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.