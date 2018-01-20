FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 12:49 PM / in 31 minutes

Alpine Skiing: Germany's Dressen snatches surprise Kitzbuehel win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (Reuters) - Germany’s Thomas Dressen tamed the dangerous Streif course to snatch a surprise victory in the men’s downhill on Saturday and beat specialist Beat Feuz and Aksel Lund Svindal.

With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics only three weeks away, the 24-year-old was superb as he charged down the awe-inspiring course in a near flawless race for his first World Cup win.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“I still can’t believe it. It was always a dream to ski through the finish line and still be leading in Kitzbuehel,” a beaming Dressen told reporters. “It was just amazing.”

Swiss Feuz, who led for a long time, was second a week after winning in Wengen, while Austrian Hannes Reichelt was third.

Norwegian Svindal, who had suffered a season-ending injury at the Streif two years ago, won the Super-G on Friday but managed only eighth place in the downhill.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris
