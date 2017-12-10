FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing: Hirscher defies difficult conditions to win slalom
December 10, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in an hour

Alpine skiing: Hirscher defies difficult conditions to win slalom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VAL D‘ISERE (Reuters) - Six-times overall World Cup winner Marcel Hirscher defied difficult conditions to win the slalom at Val d‘Isere on Sunday.

Skiing - Men's Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom - Val d´Isere, France - December 10, 2017 Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Austrian, who broke his ankle in pre-season training in August but now looks fully recovered, was only eighth fastest after the first leg in heavy snow and poor visibility.

But the 28-year-old bounced back to produce a perfect second run and win with a combined time of one minute 41.94 seconds, 0.39 seconds ahead of ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen while Andre Myhrer of Sweden was third.

Twenty-four skiers fell victim to the conditions as they failed to complete the first run.

Hirscher’s second World Cup win of the season, following his giant slalom victory at Beaver Creek one week earlier, lifted him to second in the overall standings behind Kristoffersen.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

