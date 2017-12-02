FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr wins Super G for first World Cup victory
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Flynn pleads guilty
Flynn pleads guilty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 2, 2017 / 12:57 AM / in an hour

Alpine skiing: Kriechmayr wins Super G for first World Cup victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr claimed his first World Cup victory by winning the Super G race over the Birds of Prey course in Colorado on Friday.

Dec 1, 2017; Avon, CO, USA; Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria (center) celebrates his victory with Kjetil Jansrud of Norway (left) and Hannes Reichelt of Austria (right) during the men's Super G race in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old posted a time of one minute, 9.71 seconds to finish ahead of Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud at Beaver Creek. His previous best World Cup performances were a pair of runner-up finishes in the 2015-16 season.

Jansrud, last season’s globe winner who won the first Super G of the season at Lake Louise last week, finished 0.23 seconds adrift.

Kriechmayr’s team mate Hannes Reichelt took the third podium spot in 1:10:04. Three of Reichelt’s six career World Cup wins in Super G have been at Beaver Creek and the Austrian also became a world champion on the Birds of Prey course in 2015. Saturday’s competition will feature the men’s downhill with Jansrud expected to be one of the favorites. A giant slalom will close out the Beaver Creek program on Sunday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.