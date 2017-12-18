Alpine skiing: Olsson wins first World Cup race at 29

ALTA BADIA, Italy (Reuters) - Matts Olsson of Sweden won the first World Cup race of his career at the age of 29 on Monday when he pipped Henrik Kristoffersen in the final of the parallel giant slalom.

Olsson beat overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher in the semi-final, then overcame Norwegian Kristoffersen by three-hundredths of a second in the final.

Austrian Hirscher beat Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in the third-place race.

Instead of a race against the clock as in other Alpine skiing disciplines, the parallel giant slalom consists of races between two skiers who go down identical, but separate, courses which are situated side by side.

The discipline was introduced onto the World Cup circuit in 2015.