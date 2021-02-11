Alpine skiing: Norway cancels Kvitfjell World Cup races due to pandemic

(Reuters) - Men’s Alpine skiing World Cup races scheduled for Kvitfjell, Norway, next month have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Thursday.

The March 12-14 cross-country World Cup finals and Nordic Combined World Cup event in Oslo were also cancelled.

FIS said any replacement venues and dates would be announced when confirmed.

“The Norwegian Ski Association will be unable to host any further competitions through the end of current World Cup season due to the stricter travel and event-related restrictions,” FIS said.