Alpine skiing-Frenchman Poisson dies in training accident
November 13, 2017 / 7:40 PM / in 15 minutes

Alpine skiing-Frenchman Poisson dies in training accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Men's Downhill - Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany - 28/01/17 - France's David Poisson reacts after he crashed. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013.

A specialist in speed events, he finished seventh in the downhill event at the 2010 Olympics. He also took part in the 2014 Games.

The International Ski Federation said in a statement: “FIS extends its sincerest condolences to the team mates, friends, and loved ones of David Poisson... who died accidentally ... after a fall during downhill training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska.”

The French federation said it would release more details on the accident in due course.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

