Alpine skiing - Vonn to retire at end of season: report

(Reuters) - Lindsey Vonn, who is four wins shy of the all-time mark for World Cup race wins, will retire from competition at the end of the 2018-19 season, NBC Sports reported on Thursday.

The 33-year-old American, whose 82 World Cup wins trails only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, will retire even if she does not break the long-standing record.

“If I get it (the record), that would be a dream come true,” the report quoted Vonn as saying.

“If I don’t, I think I’ve had an incredibly successful career no matter what. I’m still the all-time winningest female skier.”

NBC said Vonn, who was speaking at an event in Manhattan, had considered racing until 2020 but that her lengthy injury history had made the decision for her.

“Physically, I’ve gotten to the point where it doesn’t make sense,” said Vonn.

“I really would like to be active when I’m older, so I have to look to the future and not just be so focused on what’s in front of me.”