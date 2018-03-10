Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom World Cup title

(Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin added the World Cup slalom title to her overall crown when she topped the podium in Ofterschwang on Saturday to take an unassailable lead in the standings.

Shiffrin bagged the 100 points when she edged out Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by nine hundredths of a second over the two runs. Swede Frida Hansdotter was third.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who is second in the slalom standings, could only manage fourth.

In winning an 11th World Cup race this season, Shiffrin has taken her overall total to 42, more than any other Alpine skiier before reaching their 23rd birthday.