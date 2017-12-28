Alpine skiing: Dominant Shiffrin wins again

LIENZ, Austria (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin continued to dominate the women’s World Cup season when she won the slalom at Lienz on Thursday, her fifth win of the season.

Shiffrin produced the fastest time on the first run of 51.03 seconds and, although Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was slightly quicker on the second leg, she was unable to make up the gap.

The American won by a comfortable margin of 0.89 seconds as she claimed her second slalom of the season in addition to one giant slalom, a parallel slalom and a downhill. Swede Frida Hansdotter was third.

“I‘m feeling better and better with my slalom now. I‘m in a really good place,” said the 22-year-old after the 36th World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin is well on course to retain the overall World Cup title she won for the first time last year, as she leads the standings on 821 points with Germany’s Viktoria Regensburg a distant second on 430.