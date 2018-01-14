Alpine skiing: Goggia completes Italian double in Austria

BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, Austria (Reuters) - Sofia Goggia completed a double for Italy at Bad Kleinkirchheim by winning Sunday’s shortened downhill in difficult conditions to follow up Federica Brignone’s win in the Super G on Saturday.

Goggia, who celebrated her third win in a World Cup race, completed the course in one minute four seconds to win by an impressive margin of 1.10 seconds from Brignone.

Nadia Fanchini completed an all-Italian podium by finishing third.

American Lindsey Vonn, who has said she is concentrating on staying injury-free ahead of the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang next month, took no risks as she finished 3:03 seconds behind Goggia’s time and outside the top 20.

The race had been postponed from Saturday after bad weather earlier in the week before and organizers still struggled to get the course ready in time. Fog at the top added to the problems.

Tina Weirather’s fifth place was enough to take the Liechtenstein skier top of the World Cup downhill standings, ahead of Goggia and Austrian Cornelia Huetter.