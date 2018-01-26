Alpine Skiing: Holdener wins World Cup combined in Lenzerheide

(Reuters) - Wendy Holdener took first place for host nation Switzerland in the ladies’ World Cup combined race in Lenzerheide on Friday, ahead of Italian Marta Bassino and Slovenia’s Ana Bucik.

First-run leader Lindsey Vonn led Holdener by 0.71 seconds after the opening super-G race, but the American struggled in the slalom and dropped back to finish fourth.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Holdener, a slalom specialist, stepped up her preparations for next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with a flawless effort to finish 1.55 seconds ahead of Bassino.

Bucik, who was 30th fastest in the opening speed run, finished 1.56 seconds behind.

It was the third career World Cup win for Holdener, who claimed gold in the combined event at the world championships in St Moritz last year.