December 2, 2017 / 12:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alpine skiing: Huetter wins in Lake Louise as Vonn crashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (Reuters) - Austria’s Cornelia Huetter won the women’s downhill at Lake Louise on Friday after American favorite Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the World Cup event. Huetter claimed her second World Cup victory by posting a time of one minute 48.53 seconds to edge Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather (1:48.62). American Mikaela Shiffrin took third in 1:48.83.

Dec 1, 2017; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Cornelia Huetter of Austria takes the podium during the women's downhill in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Vonn, a frequent winner at Lake Louise, appeared to be on her way to another victory when she lost her balance heading into the final turn, her right leg buckling as she crashed into the safety netting. The American was eventually able to ski to the bottom of the course. Vonn, aiming for her 78th World Cup victory, had been the fastest at each stage prior to the crash. A second World Cup downhill will be held at Lake Louise on Saturday and Vonn, who has had numerous knee and leg injuries in her career, is on the schedule to compete.

Reporting by Steve Keating; writing by Gene Cherry; editing by Clare Fallon

