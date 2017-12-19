Alpine skiing: In-form Shiffrin triumphs in giant slalom in Courchevel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed her fine form this season, racing to victory in the women’s giant slalom at France’s Courchevel on Tuesday to tighten her grip at the top of the standings.

The American slalom specialist and Olympic champion, who hopes for more gold at the Pyeongchang winter Games in February, blew past the competition to finish almost a second ahead of her nearest rival, second-placed and home favorite Tessa Worley.

Italian Manuela Moelgg was third just before talented Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Shiffrin, who skipped the World Cup event at Val D‘Isere last week, had notched her first career World Cup win in downhill at Canada’s Lake Louise earlier this month.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg, second overall, and top of the giant slalom standings going into the race after winning the two previous ones this season, paid the price for two sloppy runs to finish in 14th.

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea run from Feb. 9-25.