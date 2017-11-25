Alpine skiing: Rebensburg wins World Cup giant slalom title

(Reuters) - Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg won her second World Cup race of the season on Saturday when she beat American favorite Mikaela Shiffrin in the giant slalom in Killington, Vermont.

Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic champion in the giant slalom, expanded the lead she had established on her opening run on the Superstar trail, clocking a combined two-run time of 1 minute 57.63 seconds.

It gave her a convincing win by 0.67 seconds over Shiffrin, who had put herself in striking position of a victory following her first run. Italy’s Manuela Moelgg (1:59.12) finished third.

The win for Rebensburg came four weeks after she won the giant slalom in the first race of the World Cup season in Soelden, Austria.

Rebensburg finished the first run in 58.39 seconds, with Shiffrin 0.26 back and Molgg third, 0.58 behind the leader.

The World Cup event at Killington finishes on Sunday with the slalom, Shiffrin’s specialty as the defending champion.

The day began with a moment of silence for David Poisson, the French skier who died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska on Nov. 13.