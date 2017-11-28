Alpine skiing: Vonn eighth fastest in downhill training

(Reuters) - American Lindsey Vonn had the eighth fastest time in the first women’s downhill training in Lake Louise, Alberta on Tuesday where later this week she hopes to inch closer to the all-time mark for World Cup race wins.

Nov 28, 2017; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during interview in the finish area after her run during training for the women's downhill in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Vonn, whose 77 career World Cup race triumphs are a women’s all-time record and trail only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins, made it down the course in one minute 51.71 seconds.

That left her 0.30 seconds back of Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather. Italians Elena Fanchini (1:51.43) and Sofia Goggia (1:51.44) had the second and third fastest times, respectively.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States completed her run in 1:52.74 to finish with the 20th fastest time.

Vonn, who has 18 career World Cup race wins in Lake Louise, could make up some ground on Stenmark as the Canadian resort west of Calgary will host the start of the speed season with downhill races on Friday and Saturday and a Super-G on Sunday.

In her career, Vonn has won 14 downhill races in Lake Louise and four Super-Gs.

Training runs will be held again on Wednesday and Thursday.