Alpine skiing: Women's downhill training at Lake Louise canceled

(Reuters) - Training for the first women’s downhill World Cup races of the season were canceled on Wednesday due to soft snow but conditions looked good to resume on Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. ski team said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 28, 2017; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during interview in the finish area after her run during training for the women's downhill in the 2017 FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The downhill races on Friday and Saturday and Super-G on Sunday mark the start of the speed season and will feature American Lindsey Vonn, who is inching closer to becoming the most successful World Cup race winner of all time.

Vonn has won 77 World Cup races -- a women’s record -- and trails only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins.

She had the eighth fastest time in the first training session on Tuesday in one minute, 51.71 seconds, 0.30 seconds behind fastest finisher Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Vonn has won 18 World Cup race wins in Lake Louise including 14 downhill races and four Super-Gs.