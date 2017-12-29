FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Sports News
December 29, 2017 / 2:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Brignone upsets favorites to win giant slalom in Lienz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIENZ, Austria (Reuters) - Italian Federica Brignone upset favorites Mikaela Shiffrin and Viktoria Rebensburg to win the women’s giant slalom World Cup race at Lienz on Friday.

Rebensburg led after the first run with Shiffrin second while Brignone was fourth but the 27-year-old overhauled both on the second leg to win by 0.04 seconds from Rebensburg and claim the sixth World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin, winner of Thursday’s slalom at the same venue, was third, a further 0.04 seconds behind Rebensburg.

Titleholder Shiffrin retained a commanding lead in the overall World Cup standings on 881 points, with Rebensburg second on 510 and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova third on 385.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.