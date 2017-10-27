FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing: Vonn to start season on Saturday with giant slalom
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2017 / 3:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alpine skiing: Vonn to start season on Saturday with giant slalom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American skier Lindsey Vonn will compete in this weekend’s season-opening World Cup giant slalom in Austria as she starts her competitive build-up to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, she said on Thursday.

Mar 15, 2017; Aspen, CO, USA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during the women's downhill alpine skiing race in the 2017 Audi FIS World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Vonn, who has not competed in the discipline since early 2016, made a late decision to start her season earlier than usual in an effort to build a decent world ranking and earn a good starting slot at February’s Games in South Korea.

With the Winter Games fast approaching, Vonn said she does not plan to take any risks on Saturday in Soelden.

“The biggest thing this season is staying healthy, so I really don’t want to take any chances,” she told a news conference.

“I just want to ski solid. My solid skiing is enough to get in the top 15. That’s all I really need.”

Vonn has four World Cup giant slalom victories, but it is not her strongest event.

She won the 2010 Olympic women’s downhill but was unable to defend in 2014 after a series of knee injuries.

She also missed much of last season after suffering a broken arm in a training crash.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.