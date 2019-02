Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Alpine Combined - Slalom - Are, Sweden - February 8, 2019 - Silver medalist Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, gold medalist Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener and bronze medalist Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ARE, Sweden (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener defended her women’s combined title at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday.

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova took the silver medal, losing out on gold by three hundredths of a second after the downhill and slalom legs, and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel the bronze.