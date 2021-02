Slideshow ( 2 images )

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Austria’s Katharina Liensberger won women’s slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday to end Mikaela Shiffrin’s bid for a record fifth successive title in the discipline.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the silver and American Shiffrin was the bronze medallist, according to unofficial results.