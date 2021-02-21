Alpine skiing: Norway's Foss-Solevaag takes men's slalom gold

Slideshow ( 2 images )

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took men’s slalom gold in the final race of the Cortina d’Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.

Austria’s Adrian Pertl, surprise leader after the first run, had to settle for silver with Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen taking the bronze, according to provisional results.

Foss-Solevaag was the first Norwegian to win the world slalom title since Tom Stiansen in Sestriere in 1997, also on Italian snow.