Alpine skiing: Pinturault and Hirscher locked in giant slalom battle

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - Are, Sweden - February 15, 2019 - Norway’s Rasmus Windingstad in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ARE, Sweden (Reuters) - France’s Alexis Pinturault was on course for his second medal at this year’s Alpine skiing world championships as he set the fastest time in the first run of the giant slalom on Friday.

Pinturault, bidding to become the first Frenchman to win the GS world title since Jean-Claude Killy in 1968, faces a tough task to add to his gold in the combined though.

His great rival, and often nemesis, Marcel Hirscher of Austria was second-quickest, just 0.10 seconds slower.

Like Pinturault, Hirscher, the world and Olympic champion in the event regarded as the sport’s purist discipline, took advantage of the better conditions enjoyed by the early starters to put down a smooth run on a mild day in the Swedish resort.

As the snow softened and chopped up the time gaps widened with American three-times giant slalom world champion Ted Ligety struggling for speed, finishing 1.58 seconds off the pace.

Norway’s Olympic silver-medalist Henrik Kristoffersen was third quickest, 0.18 seconds behind Pinturault’s time.

Three French skiers were in the top nine with Thomas Fanara and Mathieu Faivre also in medal contention.