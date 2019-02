Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Men's Downhill - Are, Sweden - February 9, 2019 - A fog covers a slope before the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Low cloud and wind delayed the start of the men’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships in Are on Saturday.

The race had been due to commence at 1130GMT but conditions were unsafe at the top of the course in the Swedish resort.

Organizers will inspect the conditions before deciding whether the race can start at 1230GMT, although the weather appeared to be deteriorating.