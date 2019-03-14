Skiing: Dominant Shiffrin adds super-G World Cup title to collection

FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals - Women's Super G - Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra - March 14, 2019 - World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin added another first to her remarkable career by winning the super-G World Cup title for this season on Thursday.

Initially a specialist in the technical events, it was the first time Shiffrin had won a crystal globe in one of the speed disciplines.

A fourth-place finish in the Andorran resort of Soldeu, in a race won by Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg, was enough to for her to add to this season’s overall and slalom titles. She also leads the giant slalom standings and could win that title on Sunday.

Shiffrin, without a super-G win before this season, won three World Cup races in the discipline as well as gold in the world championships.

“I dreamed about winning it some day, but I didn’t expect it to be this season,” said Shiffrin, winner of a record 15 World Cup races this season in all disciplines.

Shiffrin, 24 on Wednesday, has won three successive overall World Cup titles and six slalom titles.

She has won 58 World Cup races in her career and is closing in on the women’s record of 82 set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who retired this season at the age of 34.