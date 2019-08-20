Knight Vinke urges Alpiq board to call off delisting, squeezeout

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss energy company Alpiq is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Knight Vinke wants Alpiq to stop its delisting and the squeezeout of minority shareholders following a takeover by a pension-backed Swiss investment fund, the activist investor said in a letter published on Tuesday.

In May, the Credit Suisse-managed CSA Energy Infrastructure Switzerland fund announced a takeover bid, offering shareholders 70 Swiss francs ($71.52) for each Alpiq share.

While Knight Vinke does not seek to stop CSA’s public tender offer, it said: “What we do oppose is being deprived of the opportunity to continue participating as long-term investors in the upside that we see in Alpiq’s unique portfolio of hydro assets in Switzerland”.

“(...) we and many other investors believe that the PTO massively undervalues the Company and may therefore not tender our shares”, Knight Vinke said.