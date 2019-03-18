Russia's Alrosa may start rebuilding Mir mine in 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa said on Monday that if a decision is made to restore its Mir mine, suspended in August 2017 after a flooding incident, restoration works could start no earlier than 2024.
“If the decision is made that restoring the underground mine is worthwhile, its construction would take six to eight years, based on initial estimates,” the company added in a statement.
