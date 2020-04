MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a net loss of 390 million pesos ($16.4 million) in the first quarter, compared with a net profit of 151 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company (ALSEA.MX), which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted net sales in the January to March period of 12.1 billion pesos, down 11.5% from the first quarter of last year.